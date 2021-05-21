Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) CEO Sells $380,356.48 in Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) CEO David P. Tusa sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $380,356.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,613.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David P. Tusa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, David P. Tusa sold 10,799 shares of Sharps Compliance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $180,883.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.22 million and a P/E ratio of 237.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 231,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 84,926 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 449.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 72,911 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 68,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 62,789 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

