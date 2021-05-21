Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

NYSE FOUR traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.10. The company had a trading volume of 935,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.63. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $10,939,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,597,620 shares of company stock worth $329,793,246. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 621.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,592,000 after purchasing an additional 932,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after acquiring an additional 814,160 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,594,000 after acquiring an additional 773,279 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 523.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,457,000 after buying an additional 751,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after buying an additional 661,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.