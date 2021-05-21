Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($34.62) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,283.75 ($29.84).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,275 ($29.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £7.67 billion and a PE ratio of 17.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,374.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,374.40. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 1,775.50 ($23.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 38.30 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 9,520 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.15), for a total value of £226,956.80 ($296,520.51). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total value of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,539 shares of company stock worth $98,548,876.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.