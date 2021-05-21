Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMMNY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of SMMNY opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.