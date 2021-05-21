Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.48.

SIA stock opened at C$16.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -90.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$8.85 and a 52 week high of C$16.08.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$168.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.34, for a total transaction of C$57,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,742,219.15. Also, Director Jack C. Macdonald bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.27 per share, with a total value of C$132,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at C$451,180.

Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

