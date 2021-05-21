Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 19,672 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 105,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 56,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 227,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.