Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 30,749 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 460.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,749 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBUY opened at $115.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.16. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $141.00.

