Sigma Planning Corp Buys 33,801 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 288.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,518 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,801 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $130.31 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

