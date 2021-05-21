Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,363,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,775,000 after buying an additional 47,143 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Align Technology by 599.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after buying an additional 1,005,263 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after buying an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Align Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,883,000 after buying an additional 16,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $587.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.23 and a 52 week high of $647.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $584.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.10.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,551,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,135 shares of company stock worth $9,497,094. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

