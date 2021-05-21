Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRK opened at $79.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

