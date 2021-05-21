Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 66.7% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $234.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.47 and a 12 month high of $245.78. The company has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.35.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

