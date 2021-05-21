Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 63.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93,409 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $4,261,318.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,668,158.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,384 shares of company stock worth $14,010,724 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $90.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.