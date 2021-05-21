Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their hold rating on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sika from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Sika stock opened at $31.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85. Sika has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $31.40.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

