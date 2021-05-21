Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $782 million-$836 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $702.58 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.84. 455,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,679. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

SIMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

