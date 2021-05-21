Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Price Target Raised to C$1.30

Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Silver Tiger Metals stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Silver Tiger Metals has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Oceanus Resources Corporation and changed its name to Silver Tiger Metals Inc in May 2020.

