Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,741. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

Several research firms have issued reports on SVM. TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

