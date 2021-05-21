Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Given New C$7.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

TSE:SVM traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.35. 449,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,140. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.65. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of C$5.30 and a one year high of C$11.62. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, Director Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.18, for a total transaction of C$286,268.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,588,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,704,810.80. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.82, for a total value of C$51,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$579,700.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

