Simmons Bank Buys 14,876 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Simmons Bank owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $32,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $229.79 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $153.06 and a 12-month high of $234.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.79.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.