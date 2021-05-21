Simmons Bank Has $10.41 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,903 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 649,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,034,000 after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 168,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $7,270,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 171.7% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $79.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $201.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

