Simmons Bank Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Simmons Bank reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Linde by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Linde by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Linde by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3,064.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.39.

Linde stock opened at $298.13 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $190.35 and a 1-year high of $303.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

