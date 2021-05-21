Simmons Bank Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $221.95 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $161.41 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $147.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

