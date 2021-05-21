Simon Quick Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,149,704,000 after buying an additional 621,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after buying an additional 4,330,736 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after buying an additional 6,706,718 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,112,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,821,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

Shares of TJX opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $74.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 112.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

