Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $64,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735,024 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,638,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 813,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,424,000 after buying an additional 2,481,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,958,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,072,000 after buying an additional 261,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,958,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,044,000 after buying an additional 431,740 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.93. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $55.30.

