Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 384.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,324 shares in the company, valued at $59,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $1,742,525.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,371,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,356,423. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

GLW opened at $43.70 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 218.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

