Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $36,000 in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $30,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $27.39 and a one year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

