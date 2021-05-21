Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.85.

NYSE DAL opened at $45.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

