Slow Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

NYSE JNJ opened at $171.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.60. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $450.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

