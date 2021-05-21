Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Sells $3,083,700.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total transaction of $3,083,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,759,614.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Scarpelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Wednesday, April 7th, Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.51, for a total transaction of $3,517,650.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $3,439,800.00.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $230.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.66 and a 200-day moving average of $268.79. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.93.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.