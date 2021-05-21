SnowGem Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000770 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.