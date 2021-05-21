SnowSwap Price Tops $15.34 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 23.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $15.34 or 0.00040006 BTC on exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $298,030.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 48.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00067281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.91 or 0.00406610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00200369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004104 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.17 or 0.00941935 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00029878 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,143 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

