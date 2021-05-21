Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

NYSE:SQM opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.60. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Several research firms recently commented on SQM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

