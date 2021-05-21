SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $16.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SWI. TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.27.

SolarWinds stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,491. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 140.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.96 million. Equities analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth about $233,281,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,040,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,495,000 after acquiring an additional 16,858 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 142.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,757,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,653 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 0.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,516,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

