Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:SONM opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.72.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 48.77% and a negative return on equity of 106.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Sonim Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $1,920,734.40. Company insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONM. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,559,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,365 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 584,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 325,437 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

