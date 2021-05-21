Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

SONVY opened at $66.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.73. Sonova has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $66.25.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

