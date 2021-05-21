South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $27.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SJI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.38.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $25.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,436,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after purchasing an additional 604,340 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,179,000 after acquiring an additional 323,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,417,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,592,000 after acquiring an additional 183,955 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth $51,011,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,088,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,153,000 after acquiring an additional 356,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.