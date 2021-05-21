Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.19

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.19 and traded as high as $45.21. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $44.19, with a volume of 16,362 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $398.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 88,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

