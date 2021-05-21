Southwestern Energy to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.29.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,915,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $951,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 830,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 498,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,506 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

