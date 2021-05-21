SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,969 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $18,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,974,000 after buying an additional 691,901 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,389,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,622,000 after purchasing an additional 87,681 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,401 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,892,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,846,000 after purchasing an additional 82,092 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,783 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.37. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

