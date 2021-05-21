SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $35,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,717,000 after buying an additional 719,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 143,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $489.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $305.68 and a 52 week high of $507.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $492.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.83.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.