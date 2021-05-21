Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00059303 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00058519 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.15 or 0.00259356 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000674 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009277 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00039764 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

