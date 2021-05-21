Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wolfe Research currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SAVE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.36.

Shares of SAVE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,178. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $2,997,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $1,018,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $11,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

