Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Position Raised by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,700 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.23% of Splunk worth $51,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $116.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

