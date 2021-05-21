Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 126,008 shares.The stock last traded at $45.47 and had previously closed at $45.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,350.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SII. Lucas Capital Management acquired a new position in Sprott during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sprott by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the period. 20.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

