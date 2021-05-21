Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to announce $1.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

SFM stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,779. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at $710,739.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,775 shares of company stock worth $189,640. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

