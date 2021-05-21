SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Gap Up to $67.95

Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.95, but opened at $69.68. SPX FLOW shares last traded at $66.21, with a volume of 630 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLOW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SPX FLOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

