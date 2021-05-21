SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

SS&C Technologies has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

SSNC stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.45 and a 12 month high of $75.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.87 and its 200 day moving average is $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

