StableXSwap (STAX) Market Capitalization Tops $23.90 Million

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. StableXSwap has a market cap of $23.90 million and approximately $15,224.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableXSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00004318 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, StableXSwap has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,601.01 or 1.00115305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00038506 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00010609 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00117056 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001269 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com. StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

