Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 1,664 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.15% of MarketAxess worth $29,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after purchasing an additional 530,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,273,000. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 33,882.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after purchasing an additional 128,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 289.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 99,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,612,000 after purchasing an additional 74,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKTX. Raymond James cut their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $570.67.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $450.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $495.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $529.99.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,503 shares of company stock valued at $16,349,840. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

