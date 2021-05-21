Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 26,719 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,719 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.19% of UDR worth $25,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in UDR by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in UDR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in UDR by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in UDR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR opened at $46.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.59, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UDR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

