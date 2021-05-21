Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $31.19 Million Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 9,032.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,484 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $31,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,825,000 after acquiring an additional 126,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,830,000 after acquiring an additional 152,326 shares in the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,678,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,862,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 3,135 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $434,448.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,486.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,470 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,342. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

LGIH stock opened at $167.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.13. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $78.88 and a one year high of $188.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LGIH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.83.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

